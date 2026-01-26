© 2026 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
Concord City Council to vote to rezone 20 acres for housing

KALW | By Hanisha Harjani
Published January 26, 2026 at 1:33 PM PST
The City of Concord California logo. (City of Concord via Bay City News)
City of Concord/City of Concord via Bay City News
City of Concord
The City of Concord California logo. (City of Concord via Bay City News)

Concord could be the next Bay Area city to rezone land to accommodate more housing.

The proposal is in response to a 2018 state mandate that requires cities to make their housing policies more equitable.

Last year, San Francisco and Berkeley changed some zoning codes to build more housing. Tomorrow, Concord City Council will vote to rezone 20 acres of land with the same end goal.

The sites selected for rezoning were identified through community engagement, including surveys, workshops, and interviews with residents and property owners.

The plan includes commercial properties — like a vacant Kmart and parts of the Clayton Faire Shopping Center.
Hanisha Harjani
Hanisha Harjani is the Community Journalism Director at KALW.
