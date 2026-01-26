© 2026 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
California homicides continues to decline

KALW | By Sunni Khalid
Published January 26, 2026 at 7:32 PM PST
Governor Gavin Newsom speaking with attendees at the 2019 California Democratic Party State Convention at the George R. Moscone Convention Center in San Francisco, California.
Gage Skidmore
/
Wikimedia Commons
Governor Gavin Newsom speaking with attendees at the 2019 California Democratic Party State Convention at the George R. Moscone Convention Center in San Francisco, California.

For the second year in a row, Governor Gavin Newsom is celebrating California's declining homicide rate while using it as a cudgel against his political foes.

For the last three years, homicides are down in Los Angeles and San Francisco -- but also in cities such as Fresno, Oakland, Richmond and Lodi.

In his State-of-The-State speech earlier this month, Newsom said "California cities are seeing record-low homicide rates. He cited Oakland, which recorded its lowest homicide rate since 1967. San Francisco, which saw its lowest total of murders since 1954, while Los Angeles saw its fewest since 1966.

During the early days of the pandemic, California homicides surged by 31 percent. Then, in 2022, the state’s homicide rate dropped by seven percent, averaging double digits reductions in the following years.

CalMatters reports the last time California recorded such low homicide numbers, the state’s population was 20 million – about half of what it is today.
Sunni Khalid
Sunni M. Khalid is a veteran of more than 40 years in journalism, having worked in print, radio, television, and web journalism.
