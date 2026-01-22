West Contra Costa school board ratifies teacher contract

After months of negotiations, the West Contra Costa Unified school board voted to ratify a new contract for teachers.

The teachers contract includes an 8% raise over two years. and fully covered health benefits.

The vote to ratify the contract was split 3-2, with the student directors also voting “yes.”

Leslie Reckler and Jamela Smith-Folds voted "no" citing budget concerns. Reckler said she understood her vote would be unpopular.

"I am deeply concerned that the school district does not have the resources to sustain any of the agreements," she said. "There will be very real and direct impacts to schools, classroom staff, and students."

The district has said it is not yet clear how it will pay for the teacher raises and has floated cutting 10% of teachers and 10% of Teamsters — the Teamsters union includes roles like food service workers and campus security officers.

The Teamsters contract was also ratified last night with Reckler as the only “no” vote.