© 2026 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
91.7 FM Bay Area. Originality Never Sounded So Good.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

West Contra Costa school board ratifies teacher contract

KALW | By Julia Haney
Published January 22, 2026 at 1:35 PM PST
People gather in Veterans Memorial Park in Richmond during the teachers strike in December 2025.
Julia Haney
People gather in Veterans Memorial Park in Richmond during the teachers strike in December 2025.

After months of negotiations, the West Contra Costa Unified school board voted to ratify a new contract for teachers.

The teachers contract includes an 8% raise over two years. and fully covered health benefits.

The vote to ratify the contract was split 3-2, with the student directors also voting “yes.”

Leslie Reckler and Jamela Smith-Folds voted "no" citing budget concerns. Reckler said she understood her vote would be unpopular.

"I am deeply concerned that the school district does not have the resources to sustain any of the agreements," she said. "There will be very real and direct impacts to schools, classroom staff, and students."

The district has said it is not yet clear how it will pay for the teacher raises and has floated cutting 10% of teachers and 10% of Teamsters — the Teamsters union includes roles like food service workers and campus security officers.

The Teamsters contract was also ratified last night with Reckler as the only “no” vote.
Tags
Bay Area Headlines Education
Julia Haney
Julia is an audio journalist covering education for KALW supported by the California Local Newsroom Fellowship. She was a member of UC Berkeley's Investigative Reporting Program and has also worked for Reveal.
See stories by Julia Haney