Trump administration probing state athletic association’s transgender policies

President Donald Trump’s administration announced that it is conducting an investigation into the California Community College Athletic Association, two California community colleges, and two California TK-12 schools for their transgender athlete policies.

A Title IX Special Investigations Team announced in a press release on Thursday that it initiated an investigation into the athletic association for California community colleges.

The U.S. Department of Education’s Office for Civil Rights separately announced on Wednesday that it would be investigating 18 schools and colleges.

EdSource reports what’s at issue are policies that allow transgender women or nonbinary athletes to participate in women’s and girls’ sports.

The California Community College Athletic Association allows transgender women and nonbinary students to participate on a women’s team after they have completed one calendar year of testosterone suppression treatment.

California requires TK-12 school districts to base sports participation on gender identity, not an individual’s sex assigned at birth.

