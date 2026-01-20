© 2026 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
91.7 FM Bay Area. Originality Never Sounded So Good.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Outside firm to present financial action plan at Oakland Unified meeting

KALW | By Julia Haney
Published January 20, 2026 at 1:52 PM PST
Oakland High School.
Mx. Granger
/
Wikimedia
Oakland High School.

Oakland Unified needs to cut about $100 million from next year’s budget.

Last week, the school board approved a $415,000 contract with an outside consulting firm, Hazard, Young, Attea & Associates, to help identify where those cuts could come from. This “fiscal advisory team” will also advise on how to stabilize the district’s finances more broadly.

The team reports to the superintendent and will present a financial action plan at tonight’s special meeting.

It’s been a turbulent month for OUSD. In December, after the board approved what Oaklandside called a “vague” budget-cutting plan, the district’s chief business officer resigned.

Board Director Mike Hutchinson has criticized some of his fellow directors for their tentative approach to stabilizing district finances. He wrote on Facebook that the presentation scheduled for tonight includes “no numbers, no attachments, no links — and not even an update with the current budget figures.”
Tags
Bay Area Headlines Education
Julia Haney
Julia is an audio journalist covering education for KALW supported by the California Local Newsroom Fellowship. She was a member of UC Berkeley's Investigative Reporting Program and has also worked for Reveal.
See stories by Julia Haney