Tenderloin Housing Clinic employees demand action over a lack of workplace safety

The Tenderloin Housing Clinic has been operating in San Francisco since the 80’s. It offers permanent supportive housing for people transitioning in and out of homelessness. But clinic workers say management has failed to address worker concerns around safety.

"When we get help, we're able to better help our clients, and by better helping our clients, we're helping the entire city as a whole," explained Mark Malley, a case manager at the clinic.

He says worsening conditions have caused him serious personal injuries, and the lack of accountability from supervisors has left workers feeling unsafe, contributing to higher turnover.

"It is dangerous, and nobody can stay here out of this company very long," Malley explains. But turnover is usually someone will come in for a week and quit 'cause it's too scary. Maybe a couple months, but no one is a case manager for more than a year, two years, almost ever."

To start, Malley says they want the company to install gates that lock outside the clinics, 24/7 security, and better wages and benefits.

Management has not publicly responded to workers’ demands.

