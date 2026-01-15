Lurie’s ‘State of the City’ address: Resilience, economic recovery, and challenges ahead

San Francisco Mayor Daniel Lurie delivered his ‘State of the City’ address on Thursday morning. He started it off by celebrating some accomplishments from the last year.

“Homicides haven't been this low since 1954. Applications to join the police department are up 54 percent. And for the first time since 2018, we are growing our ranks of officers and sheriff's deputies.”

On the subject of homelessness and substance use he mentioned the reversal of harm reduction policies, the citywide RV Ban, and the RESET center, which will open in the spring.

“If someone is openly using drugs on our streets, they will be arrested and brought to the RESET center where they will have a chance to detox and get treatment.”

He brought up a familiar refrain of economic recovery downtown, fueled by AI investment in the city.

“When tech booms, opportunity grows, but so does anxiety about rising rents, displacement, and a boom-and-bust cycle that has historically left too many people behind.”

In an attempt to address economic anxieties, especially for families, he mentioned the Family Zoning Plan, claiming that it will make the city more affordable. He also announced a new childcare policy:

“Starting this month, a family of four making less than $230,000 a year will qualify for free childcare at hundreds of high-quality providers across San Francisco. And by this fall, those earning up to $310,000 a year will receive a 50% subsidy.”

He also mentioned plans to combine the planning department, the department of building inspection, and the permit center into one entity and to make significant changes to the city’s charter.

Overall, he painted an optimistic picture of a city on the rise, with plenty of challenges ahead. He ended the speech on a familiar note:

“Let's go, San Francisco.”