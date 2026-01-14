Stretch of Highway One fully re-opened

Highway One in Big Sur, one of California’s major north-south roadways, fully re-opened earlier today – nearly three months ahead of schedule.

Governor Gavin Newsom announced the reopening of the coastal roadway, which was damaged by a landslide two years ago.

Newsom’s office said the highway reopened at noon, marking the first time in nearly three years that there has been uninterrupted access along the Big Sur coast between Carmel and Cambria.

The landslide known as Regent's Slide closed a nearly seven-mile segment of Highway 1 in Monterey County in February 2024. It was initially scheduled to reopen by the end of March.

