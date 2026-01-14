© 2026 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
California community colleges urge approval of blocked bachelor’s degrees

KALW | By Anna Gabriella Casalme
Published January 14, 2026 at 1:54 PM PST
The headquarters of the California Community Colleges at 1102 Q Street in downtown Sacramento.
Coolcaesar
/
Wikimedia Commons
The headquarters of the California Community Colleges at 1102 Q Street in downtown Sacramento.

For years, California State University has been blocking community colleges from granting bachelor’s degrees.

On Tuesday, California community colleges urged the Board of Governors to approve sixteen blocked degrees. One degree for land stewardship and sustainability in West Valley College in San Jose has been blocked since 2023.

Students, faculty, and officials shared their frustrations with the delay. Officials emphasized that the programs were rigorously designed to be different from what’s offered at CSU.

They cited an analysis from the nonprofit WestEd, which found that many of the blocked degrees would serve students not reached by CSU.

The Board did not take action, but some members said they support approving the degrees.
Anna Gabriella Casalme
Anna Gabriella Casalme (she/her) is a 2025-2026 Audio Academy Fellow.
