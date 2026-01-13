© 2026 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
New program aimed at data brokers goes into effect

KALW | By Sunni Khalid
Published January 13, 2026 at 12:04 PM PST
A new state program aimed at curbing data brokering went into effect on New Year’s Day, giving California residents the power to have their personal data deleted.

The Delete Request and Opt Out Platform, or DROP, was passed three years ago by the state legislature.

CalMatters reports that under the law, California residents will be able to submit their name, email addresses and zip code to DROP to stop data brokers from tracking them and selling their personal information.

The data will then be submitted to more than 500 data brokers registered with the state, to see if a resident’s personal information is in their systems.

The actual process begins in August. Data brokers will have 45 days to process each request and 90 days to report on progress.For more information, you can contact the California Privacy Protection Agency at privacy.ca.gov.
