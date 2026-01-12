San Francisco’s new plan for public intoxication

Mayor Lurie announced on Wednesday that the city will soon be offering an alternative to jail or hospitalization for people who are arrested while on drugs.

It’s called the ‘Rapid Enforcement, Support, Evaluation, and Triage’ or (RESET) Center. It will be overseen by the San Francisco Sheriff’s Office, with support from the Department of Public Health (DPH), and run by Connections Health Solutions.

According to the Mayor’s office, it’ll be a place for individuals using drugs to get stabilized and be connected to treatment after being arrested.

The center is set to open this spring and will be located at 444 6th Street, next door to the Hall of Justice. They say, at first, they’ll focus on people who appear to be publicly intoxicated in SOMA.

Once those who are detained at the center seem to be able to care for themselves, the mayor’s office says they’ll be eligible for release.

