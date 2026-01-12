© 2026 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
Newsom proposes education funding boost, governance shift

KALW | By Julia Haney
Published January 12, 2026 at 2:13 PM PST
Governor Gavin Newsom speaking with attendees at the 2019 California Democratic Party State Convention at the George R. Moscone Convention Center in San Francisco, California.
Gage Skidmore
/
Wikimedia Commons
Governor Gavin Newsom speaking with attendees at the 2019 California Democratic Party State Convention at the George R. Moscone Convention Center in San Francisco, California.

Newsom’s proposed budget includes $115 billion for K-12 and higher education with a focus on reading, special education, and college and career pathways.

And he called for a significant change to California's education governance.

"I think it's time to modernize the management of our educational system," he said. His budget "proposes that we unify the policy-making by the State Board of Education and the Department of Education."

Newsom is proposing moving the California Department of Education into the governor’s executive branch. Essentially, this would give him more control of the state’s K-12 schools.

Right now, the department operates independently and is overseen by the elected state State Superintendent of Public Instruction, Tony Thurmond. CalMatters reported that Thurmond — who is running for Newsom’s role in November — was blindsided by the proposal. Supporters of the move say it will streamline an unwieldy school governance model.

The budget also calls for a boost of $700 million in additional funding for the University of California and California State University systems.
Julia Haney
Julia is an audio journalist covering education for KALW supported by the California Local Newsroom Fellowship. She was a member of UC Berkeley's Investigative Reporting Program and has also worked for Reveal.
