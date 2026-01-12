Newsom proposes education funding boost, governance shift

Newsom’s proposed budget includes $115 billion for K-12 and higher education with a focus on reading, special education, and college and career pathways.

And he called for a significant change to California's education governance.

"I think it's time to modernize the management of our educational system," he said. His budget "proposes that we unify the policy-making by the State Board of Education and the Department of Education."

Newsom is proposing moving the California Department of Education into the governor’s executive branch. Essentially, this would give him more control of the state’s K-12 schools.

Right now, the department operates independently and is overseen by the elected state State Superintendent of Public Instruction, Tony Thurmond. CalMatters reported that Thurmond — who is running for Newsom’s role in November — was blindsided by the proposal. Supporters of the move say it will streamline an unwieldy school governance model.

The budget also calls for a boost of $700 million in additional funding for the University of California and California State University systems.