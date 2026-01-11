Two nominated for Oakland’s Police Commission

Oakland Mayor Barbara Lee nominated two candidates Thursday for the city's Police Commission, a civilian law enforcement oversight body that, among other things, is currently working to hire a new police chief.

The mayor's office presented the candidates -- retired judge Evelio Grillo and retired firefighter Doug Wong -- to the city's Rules and Legislation Committee. The City Council will vote on both nominations next week.

Grillo was a judge for more than 20 years. The Mayor’s office said the Harvard Law School graduate presided over more than 200 trials involving criminal, civil and family law matters.

Wong retired after almost 30 years as a firefighter from the Contra Costa County Fire Protection District. He also worked as staff for the Oakland Unified School District board, and was chief of staff to former Berkeley City Council member Diane Woolley for 10 years.

Both men said that one of their top priorities is getting the Oakland Police Department out from under the control of a federal monitor.

In addition to helping OPD initiate these reforms, the Police Commission is also responsible for finding a slate of candidates that Lee can pick from to replace recently departed chief Floyd Mitchell.

