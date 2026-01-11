San Francisco watchdog says Lurie violated transparency law

San Francisco Mayor Daniel Lurie violated the city’s Sunshine Ordinance by refusing to release the basic records of his telephone call last October with President Donald Trump – a few days before Trump vowed to send in National Guard troops.

That’s according to a report last week from the Sunshine Ordinance Task Force.

The San Francisco Public Press reports the Mayor’s office refused a request to provide even the most general information about the call – including date and time.

Lurie's office said the records of the phone call were withheld, citing attorney-client privilege. An aide to the mayor told the task force that the mayor’s office had complied with the sunshine ordinance.

Several members of the task force expressed their skepticism. Several speakers also alleged a lack of transparency from the Mayor’s office.

The task force is not empowered to enforce the ordinance, but will make a decision soon on whether to refer the matter to the San Francisco Ethics Commission, which does.