California has new AI safety laws this year

California is home to some of the world’s largest AI companies and has passed more laws regulating AI than any other state. Seven of those laws – many of them the first of their kind - went into effect earlier this week.

They fall under two main categories: regulation and transparency. One law prevents AI chatbots from misrepresenting themselves as doctors, nurses, and other licensed professionals. Another protects minors from abuse by AI chatbots. And a third law requires law enforcement agencies to disclose when AI is used to draft police reports.

Last month, President Trump signed an executive order to discourage and challenge state governments on their attempts to regulate AI.

You can learn more about the laws adopted on IAPP's California Privacy and AI Legislation Tracker.