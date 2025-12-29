Power restored after another San Francisco outage

Power to thousands of PG&E customers in San Francisco was restored last night after an outage caused by an overhead equipment failure.

PG&E said t he outage affected about 11,000 customers in the Richmond District, the Presidio, and along Golden Gate Park. The utility added that the power outage occurred about 7:45 p.m. and was restored within three hours.

It is the third major power outage to occur in San Francisco in the last nine days.

The utility had already planned an outage beginning at 11 p.m. to switch its customers affected by last weekend's Eighth Street and Mission Street substation fire from generators back to grid power.

The planned power outage took place for approximately one hour for about 6,000 customers during the transition back to the grid. Temporary generators were deployed to maintain service during repairs.

PG&E said it coordinated its plans with city officials. Customers were notified by text, phone and email.

