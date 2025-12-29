Pair of storms forecast for New Year's in the Bay Area

The Bay Area is expected to ring in the New Year with a slight warming trend, a pair of storms and the possibility of some bay-side and coastal flooding.

The National Weather Service says frigid overnight temperatures that resulted in cold weather warnings for many inland areas will give way to slightly warmer daytime highs as a low-pressure system moves up from Southern California late tonight (Tuesday) into Wednesday.

Instead of temperatures in the 30s overnight, lows will generally be in the 40s, with a final cold, clear night Monday that will hover in the mid-30s for many East, North and South Bay locations.

Soon thereafter, however, another couple rounds of precipitation are expected.

Along with the higher temperatures, the first system moving into the region from the south will also bring tropical moisture from along the U.S.-Mexico border and could start dropping rain as early as tonight in the South Bay.

This first storm will likely produce a half-inch to an inch of rain, with higher elevations getting up to two inches.

The wet weather will coincide with the return of King Tides tomorrow, which will make minor flooding likely in the region's usual locations, such as low-lying areas along the San Pablo and San Francisco bays.

