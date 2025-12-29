Measles outbreak confirmed in Contra Costa County

Health officials in Contra Costa County have confirmed a measles infection in a person who was mingling in public places for about a week before being discovered.

Contra Costa Health is notifying the public about the infection and said people may have been exposed at several locations in Walnut Creek and Lafayette between December 17 and December 24.

The infected person was at the Anthropologie store on South Main Street in Walnut Creek on December 17 or December 19, at the Macy's and ALO stores at Broadway Plaza in Walnut Creek and the Apple Store on South Main Street in Walnut Creek on December 18.

They were also at STAT Med on Mount Diablo Boulevard in Lafayette on December 21 and the Kaiser Permanente Walnut Creek Emergency Department on South Main Street on December 23 and the 24th.

As of December 23, more than 2,000 confirmed measles cases were reported in the United States, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, with 24 of those being in California.

