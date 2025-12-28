Marin County public meetings moving temporarily

The Marin County Board of Supervisors will temporarily relocate its regular meetings beginning next month to allow for major audio and video upgrades in the Board's chamber at the Civic Center.

County officials announced meetings will be held at the Marin Center Showcase Theater for January and February, with the possibility of an extension depending on construction progress .

The move will also apply to meetings of the Marin Housing Authority, the Marin County Open Space District, the Marin County Flood Control and Water Conservation District, and the Marin County Planning Commission.

County officials said the upgrades are needed to replace an aging audio-visual system and to comply with updated state requirements for public access and remote participation under recent changes to the Ralph M. Brown Act.

The renovations are part of a nearly 19 million dollar overall retrofit of the 54-year-old Civic Center, which was designed by renowned architect Frank Lloyd Wright. The council chamber upgrades will include new monitors, microphones, livestreaming cameras, and other technical improvements.

Public participation options will remain the same during the temporary relocation, including in-person attendance, livestream viewing, and remote public comment.

