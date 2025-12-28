Cold advisory issued for Bay Area

The interior parts of the Bay Area and the central coast will be under a cold weather advisory, which started this morning and ends at one o’clock this afternoon.

The National Weather Service released an advisory that indicated the interior parts of Alameda, Contra Costa, Marin, Napa, Sonoma, Solano, San Benito, Santa Clara, and Monterey counties could experience temperatures as low as 34 degrees Fahrenheit.

The cities of Concord, Livermore, San Jose, Monterey, Santa Rosa, and Big Sur are included in the advisory.

Officials said cold conditions will be hazardous to sensitive populations, especially unhoused individuals and those without proper heating.

People are urged to prepare accordingly and seek local warming centers.