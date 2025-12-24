Storms, high winds knock out power for more than 125,000 PG&E customers

A major storm and strong winds swept across Northern and Central California, downed trees and power lines, and knocked out electricity overnight for more than 125-thousand PG&E customers.

PG&E said crews had restored power to nearly 10,000 of the affected customers as of nine o’clock this morning .

Heavy rain and strong winds from the first of two atmospheric rivers expected this week battered the region.

According to PG&E, wind gusts of 109 mph were measured near Humboldt. Winds were recorded at more than 91 mph near Big Sur, and more than 84 mph near Santa Cruz.

Crews are working to restore power to more customers today (Wednesday) before another storm arrives overnight and continues through Christmas morning.