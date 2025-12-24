San Francisco evictions paused until January
San Francisco deputy sheriffs have stopped making their weekly Wednesday door-to-door evictions until early next month.
Mission Local reports the temporary reprieve on enforcing evictions is being observed over the Christmas holidays, even though the San Francisco Superior Courts Evictions Department will continue to make rulings.
Deputy sheriffs are expected to resume enforcing evictions on January 7th.
Evictions in San Francisco are at their highest level since before they were suspended during the COVID pandemic shutdown. So far, this year, nearly 1,500 eviction notices have been issued – about 600 more than 2024.