SF Supervisor calls for hearing on Waymo stoppage

KALW | By Sunni Khalid
Published December 23, 2025 at 1:09 PM PST
Starting August 26th, Waymo, Uber Black, and Lyft Black cars will be allowed to pick up and drop off passengers on certain parts of Market Street in San Francisco

Waymo's driverless cars added to the misery of San Francisco's massive power outage over the weekend by coming to a halt at downed traffic intersections. And some are questioning the autonomous vehicle company's preparedness for emergencies.

San Francisco Supervisor Bilal Mahmood yesterday called for a hearing into Waymo's emergency operations in wake of the weekend's traffic disruptions.

Mahmood said the Waymo malfunctions during last weekend’s power outage created “massive traffic disruptions for residents, and severely impacting the Fire Department's ability to respond to the fires as quickly as possible." He said San Francisco residents deserved answers.

There were reports and posts on social media throughout the weekend of driverless cars stuck at intersections, their lights blinking, seemingly confused by downed traffic signals.

Yesterday, the company acknowledged the service disruption. A Waymo spokesperson said the magnitude of the power outage, which affected a third of the city, was a factor.
