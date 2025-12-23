© 2025 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
Power restored in San Francisco, just in time for heavy storms

KALW | By Sunni Khalid
Published December 23, 2025 at 7:05 PM PST
Last weekend's power outtages in San Francisco's Sunset District

Pacific Gas & Electric said yesterday that power has mostly been restored following a fire at a substation that knocked out electricity for about a third of San Francisco.

The utility company said that power had been restored to all but 3,800 customers. The outage on Saturday knocked out power, traffic lights and the city’s fleet of Waymo vehicles, snarling traffic.The cause of the substation fire has not yet been confirmed.

PG&E said that residential customers will automatically receive a 200-dollar credit on their bills, while business customers will get a 25-hundred dollar credit.

Meanwhile, San Francisco Supervisor Mahmood Bilal has called for a public hearing into Waymo's emergency operations in wake of last weekend's traffic disruptions.
