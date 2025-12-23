Power restored in San Francisco, just in time for heavy storms

Pacific Gas & Electric said yesterday that power has mostly been restored following a fire at a substation that knocked out electricity for about a third of San Francisco.

The utility company said that power had been restored to all but 3,800 customers. The outage on Saturday knocked out power, traffic lights and the city’s fleet of Waymo vehicles, snarling traffic.The cause of the substation fire has not yet been confirmed.

PG&E said that residential customers will automatically receive a 200-dollar credit on their bills, while business customers will get a 25-hundred dollar credit.