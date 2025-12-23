Heavy storms could lead to flooding in the East Bay

The National Weather Service is warning that heavy rainstorms starting tonight and moving through the Bay Area this week could lead to flooding in parts of the East Bay.

The Weather Service says storms could drop as much as a half-inch of rain in Oakland tonight , accompanied by strong winds that could gust to nearly 50 miles-per-hour.The thunderstorms are expected to remain in the Bay Area through Friday.

The East Bay will be especially hard hit by the storms, with forecasters predicting as much as two inches of rain by Christmas Day. Higher amounts of rain are expected in the hills.