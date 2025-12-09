© 2025 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
91.7 FM Bay Area. Originality Never Sounded So Good.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

‘Swarm’ of earthquakes rattles Bay Area

KALW | By Sunni Khalid
Published December 9, 2025 at 12:01 PM PST
The Hayward Fault Zone
United States Geological Survey
/
Wikimedia Commons
The Hayward Fault Zone

A series of earthquakes yesterday rumbled through the Bay Area and northern California.

According to the US Geological Survey, one of the most powerful earthquakes – measuring 2.9 on the Richter scale – struck yesterday afternoon in the Oakland hills.

SFGate reported the quake struck yesterday afternoon just before 3:00 along the Hayward Fault near Montclair.

Several other quakes registered earlier Monday morning around San Ramon, along the Calaveras Fault Zone. One of the quakes measured 3.0 and another later quake measured about 3.7. No damage or injuries were reported.

The swarm of quakes rattling the Bay Area follow about 90 tremors which struck last month in the Alamo, Gilroy and San Ramon areas.
Bay Area Headlines
Sunni Khalid
Sunni M. Khalid is a veteran of more than 40 years in journalism, having worked in print, radio, television, and web journalism.
See stories by Sunni Khalid