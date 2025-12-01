© 2025 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
Chronic absenteeism up in SFUSD

KALW | By Julia Haney
Published December 1, 2025 at 1:54 PM PST
A blue mural on the side of a building that reads "Marshall" and has a large painting of a plant and a red watering can. A car is parked outside the building.
Energynet
/
Wikimedia Commons
Marshall Elementary School in the Mission, where 28.8% of students were chronically absent — an increase of 3.4% from the previous year, according to the California School Dashboard.

Students are considered “chronically absent” if they miss more than 10% of school days.

After a few years of improvement, more than 20% of SFUSD K-8 students were chronically absent in 2025 — a slight increase from last year.

The state on the other hand, has been making progress on absenteeism. California’s rate of students missing school dropped to its lowest point since before the pandemic — 17%.

And because state funding is tied to attendance, more missed school days means fewer dollars in a district’s pocket. Last school year, SFUSD said it lost over $60 million in state funding due to student absences.

California updates its school dashboard every year. You can explore it online to see how your school or district is performing.

Additional data is available on the state's DataQuest dashboard, which includes high school absenteeism data.

Julia Haney
Julia is an audio journalist covering education for KALW supported by the California Local Newsroom Fellowship. She was a member of UC Berkeley's Investigative Reporting Program and has also worked for Reveal.
