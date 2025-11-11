© 2025 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
91.7 FM Bay Area
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Muni train operator cited in incident

KALW | By Sunni Khalid
Published November 11, 2025 at 7:11 PM PST
San Francisco Metro Muni
Joe A. Kunzler Photo
/
Flickr / Creative Commons
My First Muni Metro Ride in "Kodak Gold"

A Muni driver has been cited for “operator fatigue” and removed from his job following an investigation of a train traveling out of control during a morning commute.

The incident occurred during the morning commute September 20. Passengers aboard an eastbound N-Judah train, complained that they were thrown to the sides of the Muni as it exited the Sunset Tunnel.

Surveillance video from inside the train showed the unidentified driver dozing off as the train approached 50 miles-per-hour. Passengers could be seen screaming as they were tossed around as the train approached a curve in the tracks.

The San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency said Monday that an investigation showed there were no mechanical issues.The driver has been placed in “non-driving status.” SFMTA said it was reinforcing training for employees to spot and report signs of operator fatigue.
Bay Area Headlines
Sunni Khalid
Sunni M. Khalid is a veteran of more than 40 years in journalism, having worked in print, radio, television, and web journalism.
See stories by Sunni Khalid