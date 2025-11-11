Muni train operator cited in incident

A Muni driver has been cited for “operator fatigue” and removed from his job following an investigation of a train traveling out of control during a morning commute.

The incident occurred during the morning commute September 20. Passengers aboard an eastbound N-Judah train, complained that they were thrown to the sides of the Muni as it exited the Sunset Tunnel.

Surveillance video from inside the train showed the unidentified driver dozing off as the train approached 50 miles-per-hour. Passengers could be seen screaming as they were tossed around as the train approached a curve in the tracks.

The San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency said Monday that an investigation showed there were no mechanical issues.The driver has been placed in “non-driving status.” SFMTA said it was reinforcing training for employees to spot and report signs of operator fatigue.