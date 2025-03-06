Fremont City Council backs off ‘aiding and abetting’ language in ordinance limiting camping

The Fremont City Council has revised a new city camping ordinance, removing what had become a controversial clause that could have punished those "aiding and abetting" encampments.

The ordinance makes it illegal to camp on streets, sidewalks, parks, and other public property. It’s part of a statewide shift in homelessness policy following a Supreme Court ruling last year.

CalMatters reports that what separated Fremont from other efforts was explicit language that would make anyone "causing, permitting, aiding, abetting or concealing" an illegal encampment guilty of a misdemeanor.

Local homeless advocates feared this could be enforced against workers and volunteers providing aid to unhoused people in Fremont.

