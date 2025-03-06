© 2025 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
KALW Public Media / 91.7 FM Bay Area
Fremont City Council backs off ‘aiding and abetting’ language in ordinance limiting camping

KALW | By Sunni Khalid
Published March 6, 2025 at 2:50 PM PST
Volunteers participating in homeless census
Health Trust
/
Flickr / Creative Commons
Volunteers participating in homeless census

The Fremont City Council has revised a new city camping ordinance, removing what had become a controversial clause that could have punished those "aiding and abetting" encampments.

The ordinance makes it illegal to camp on streets, sidewalks, parks, and other public property. It’s part of a statewide shift in homelessness policy following a Supreme Court ruling last year.

CalMatters reports that what separated Fremont from other efforts was explicit language that would make anyone "causing, permitting, aiding, abetting or concealing" an illegal encampment guilty of a misdemeanor.

Local homeless advocates feared this could be enforced against workers and volunteers providing aid to unhoused people in Fremont.
Sunni Khalid
Sunni M. Khalid is a veteran of more than 40 years in journalism, having worked in print, radio, television, and web journalism.
