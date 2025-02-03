City of Oakland begins layoffs amid budget crunch

The City of Oakland sent out dozens of layoff notices last week in an attempt to balance its budget.

The Oaklandside reports city officials have yet to announce which specific jobs have been eliminated, but says that the Department of Public Works will lose the most positions, with 26. Nineteen non-sworn police staff jobs will also be cut.

City administrator Jestin Johnson said last week in an email that the staff cuts were “unfortunate and difficult,” but necessary for the city to reach its goal of long-term financial stability.

The layoffs are the second part of a two-phase plan aimed at balancing a 130 million dollar shortfall for the current fiscal year.

The first phase, which occurred late last year, was aimed at reducing overtime by the Oakland Police Department, as well as funding for arts and culture organizations.

That plan also calls for the closure of four fire stations, but the city has yet to release any additional details.