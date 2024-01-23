© 2024 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
KALW Public Media / 91.7 FM Bay Area
Date set for special election to fill vacancy on Berkeley City Council

KALW | By Sunni Khalid
Published January 23, 2024 at 11:22 PM PST
Berkeley's old City Hall
ROGER JONES
/
Flickr / Creative Commons
Berkeley's old City Hall

Berkeleyside reports that nominations for the District 7 council seat will be open next week and will be closed on February 16th. Ballots will be mailed to each registered voter within the district, but there will also be in-person polls, where voters can register and cast their ballots on the same day.

The special election will cost the city about $50,000. The winner of the election will succeed Robinson, who was serving in his second term on the council before he abruptly resigned.The former councilmanclaimed he’d been harassed, stalked and threatened over various policy stances, including his support for the development of People’s Park – which has been cordoned off by police in preparation for the construction of a 1,100-room student housing complex.

Berkeley City Council meetings have become one of several heated public forums in recent months, where debate over a ceasefire resolution for Gaza – in the wake of Israel’s continuing invasion of the territory – has sparked sharp debate and verbal threats against city officials.

In 2018, Robinson, then 22, became the youngest person ever elected to the city council, shortly after graduating from UC-Berkeley. He was re-elected four years later and was a candidate this year for Berkeley Mayor.
Sunni Khalid
Sunni M. Khalid is a veteran of more than 40 years in journalism, having worked has in print, radio, television, and web journalism.
