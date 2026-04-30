Protest music and songs of resistance: a call for social change by Bay Area artists

The Bay Area has always been a haven for counterculture communities. So, naturally it also has a rich history of protest, with communities fighting for change in oppressive social and political structures and standing together in love and for a greater cause.

KALW speaks up for the Bay Area. We stand for independent journalism, culture, and the people and movements that make this special place our home. We also stand for music and its ability to spark joy, bring people together, and inspire others to take action.

Amidst this fighting spirit, the music team has compiled a list of songs for protest arranged by Bay Area Natives or those who have called the Bay home at some point in their life, with the hope that folks will raise their own voice and stand for us.

“Chuparrosa” by La Doña

Released in 2020, “Chuparrosa” is La Doña’s tribute to Sean Monterrosa, a Bay Area community member killed by police, and a reflection on the ongoing realities of police brutality. Through the song, she honors his life while underscoring music’s role as a vehicle for truth and social justice. The title of the song is the Spanish for “hummingbird” and captures a sense of remembrance, resilience, and spirit. A San Francisco native, La Doña (Cecilia Cassandra Peña-Govea) blends hip-hop with cumbia, bolero, and mariachi, grounding much of her work in activism.“Chuparrosa” was included in Freedom Songs 2021 Mixtape , a compilation project that gathered Bay Area artists in support of the Black Lives Matter movement.

Water Fountain by tUne-yArDs

This tUnE-yArDs track turns a simple, everyday observation into a sharp reflection on the politics of public resources. Inspired by broken fountains around Lake Merritt in Oakland, Merrill Garbus began questioning what happens when people stopped paying taxes for shared goods, weaving those ideas into a song inspired by dancehall reggae. Bassist, and other half of tUne-yArDs, Nate Brenner helped Garbus produce sonic tension through dissonant musical choices, pairing bright melodies with darker bassline. The result is a track that feels intentionally uneasy, echoing the discomfort of confronting social and political realities. Listen to Garbus dive deeper into the production of “Water Fountain” on an episode of Song Exploder .

"The Guillotine" by The Coup

Drawing on the historic symbolism of the guillotine from the French Revolution, “The Guillotine” by The Coup reframes the event as a modern critique of class struggle and power. Led by Boots Riley, the Oakland-based political hip-hop group channels radical, Marxist-influenced ideas into a track that is both confrontational and deeply groove-driven. Released in 2012, the song blends funk-heavy production with sharp commentary on capitalism and inequality. Like much of their work, it’s subversive, energetic, and rooted in a call for collective action.

“Talkin’ bout a Revolution” by Tracy Chapman

Written when Tracy Chapman was just 16, “Talkin’ Bout A Revolution” speaks to economic inequality and the quiet build of collective resistance. As the opening track of her debut album, it highlights the power of everyday people coming together to demand change. Though Chapman hoped for a more just and equitable future, the song’s themes remain strikingly relevant today. Its enduring message is simple but profound: revolutions don’t just erupt—they begin in whispers.

“Freedom Time” by Linda Tillery

Oakland artist Linda Tillery brings decades of musical and activist experience to “Freedom Time,” a song rooted firmly in the tradition of social justice. As the leader of the Cultural Heritage Choir, Tillery has long explored the depth and history of Black American roots music while using it as a platform for advocacy. Co-written with jazz and classical composer Mary Watkins, “Freedom Time” directly confronts issues like homophobia, racism, feminism, and the ongoing fight for peace and justice. It stands as both a musical statement and a call to continue the work.

“Lead with Love” by Melanie DeMore

“Lead with Love” is a powerful choral piece that transforms collective voice into a form of action. A Bronx-born, Anchorage-raised, and Oakland-based vocalist and activist, DeMore centers her work on the belief that music empowers people to speak out and be heard. She also shares ties with Linda Tillery and was one of the founding members of the Cultural Heritage Choir. The song’s layered vocal arrangement mirrors the unity of protest, with individual parts coming together in strength and solidarity. Its steady, chant-like rhythm echoes the cadence of marches, inviting listeners not just to hear it—but to join in.

“Helwa Ciao” by The Palestinian Youth Ensemble