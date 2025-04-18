BAY AREA: Green Day, Tune-Yards + Thao and the Get Down

On the Song Exploder podcast musicians take apart their songs — piece by piece — with host Hrishikesh Hirway.

On KALW’S new SONG EXPLODER Remix, host Tshego Letsoalo stitches together a few episodes from the podcast around a common theme each week.

For our first episode, we are focusing on artists from the Bay Area, because there's no place like home:



BILLIE JOE ARMSTRONG from GREEN DAY deconstructs “Basket Case.” This episode was recorded in February 2024 on the 30th anniversary of the band’s third album “Dookie.”



MERRILL GARBUS of TUNE-TARDS breaks down “Water Fountain” from the band's brilliant 2014 album "Nicki Nack."



THAO NGUYEN from THAO AND THE GET DOWN talks us through the making of the deeply personal 2016 hit “Astonished Man.”

Catch the new SONG EXPLODER Remix with Tshego Letsoalo. Every Friday at 7 p.m. ONLY on KALW.