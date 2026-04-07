Aterciopelados: Tiny Desk Concert

Thirty years since the release of the Colombian band's pivotal album, La Pipa de La Paz (The Pipe for Peace), Aterciopelados brings its psychedelic universe to the Tiny Desk. The set's complete with ceramic decorations and a quilted flag handmade by Andrea Echeverri herself.

When they splashed onto the rock en español scene in the 1990s, they weren't just the only major band with a woman at the helm — they made songs with unapologetically feminist and environmentalist messages a core part of their art. In a sea of leather jacket-clad dudes taking inspiration from their Anglo and European counterparts, Echeverri and Héctor Buitrago did something radically different: They turned to the folkloric traditions of their native Colombia to blaze a new path for Latin alternative music.

From the lovelorn mellowness of "Bolero Falaz" to the explosive joropo punk of "La Culpable" — cracking jokes about the lack of amplifiers at the Desk just as easily as they belt lyrics protesting the objectification of women's bodies — Aterciopelados' performance shows the band is still as colorful and irreverent as ever.

SET LIST

"El Estuche"

"Bolero Falaz"

"Te Juro Que No"

"Piernas"

"Candela"

"La Culpable"

MUSICIANS

Andrea Echeverri: vocals, guitar

Héctor Buitrago: bass

Leo Castiblanco: guitar

Lindy Sánchez: keys, background vocals

Jorge Garcia: congas

Jorge Corredor: percussion

Jonathan Lacouture: drums

Alanna Sibrián: background vocals

Victoria Gómez: background vocals

TINY DESK TEAM

Producer: Isabella Gomez Sarmiento

Director/Editor: Kara Frame

Audio Director: Josh Newell

Host/Series Producer: Bobby Carter

Videographers: Kara Frame, Maia Stern, Zayrha Rodriguez

Audio Mix: Maggie Luthar

Audio Engineer: David Greenburg

Production Assistant: Alina Edwards

Photographer: Vanessa Castillo

Tiny Desk Team: Joshua Bryant, Ashley Pointer

Series Editor: Lars Gotrich

Executive Producer: Suraya Mohamed

Executive Director: Sonali Mehta

Series Creators: Bob Boilen, Stephen Thompson, Robin Hilton

Copyright 2026 NPR