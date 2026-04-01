Yerba Buena Gardens Festival announces lineup for 26th season in downtown San Francisco

Yerba Buena Gardens Festival unveils their programming for 2026, and lets just say we can’t wait for spring to roll into summer! Kicking off on Saturday, May 9 with a rare Bay Area performance from Hermán Olivera y Orquesta Taíno, the festival offers free outdoor music, theater, circus, dance, poetry and children’s programs at the Yerba Buena Gardens in the heart of downtown San Francisco. The festival has a little bit of everything for everyone, with over 100 free outdoor performances from May to November.

For the music lovers, the YBGF will feature a vibrant array of musicians performing at the city park, including Lady Wray, Helado Negro, the legendary Hailu Mergia, and Oakland Rising, just to name a few. Be sure to arrive early because you can also catch KALW DJs Wonway Posibul, Charlotte K, Eryka, Margarita Azucar, and Marcus Rosario opening up the events with their signature sounds.

Along with music showcases, there will be a plethora of programs, cultural events, and performances, like All-Native Comedy Night: Good Medicine, YBG ChoreoFest, Yerba Buena Movie Night, the 7th Annual African Arts Festival, and much, much more!

For the wordsmiths, literary arts are a key component in this year's festivities. Poet, writer, and advocate Nia Pearl curates Poetic Thursdays, featuring a selection of poets and musicians in Jessie Square. She will also host outdoor poetry workshops and readings.

And let's not forget our little ones! The festival’s Children’s Garden Series will offer a wide selection of interactive performances. Kids can get silly with Coventry & Kaluza, dance along to Mariachi San Francisco, and marvel at the acrobatics of Toishan Lions Dance Troupe.