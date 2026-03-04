Outside Lands announces 2026 lineup, with Charli XCX, Rufus Du Sol, and The Strokes to headline

As the days grow longer and festival season hums back to life, Outside Lands has officially unveiled its 2026 lineup. The beloved Bay Area festival returns to Golden Gate Park from August 7th to 9th, bringing major headliners like Charli XCX, The Strokes, and Rüfüs Du Sol to the heart of the city for another unforgettable weekend.

The lineup feels nostalgic, while also bringing in the artists currently doused in the limelight. The height of 2010s indie returns with performances by Death Cab for Cutie, The xx, Modest Mouse, and The Temper Trap. They’ll share the stage with more recent fan favorites Geese, Djo, GloRilla, and Dijon.

Outside Lands, coming up on its 18 year running, also brings back its experiences spotlighting what we love about the Bay, from delicious food to artisan wines and cocktails, street artists, and cannabis! For more on the festival and tickets, visit https://sfoutsidelands.com/

