Margarita’s insider tips for enjoying Outside Lands

Bring layers. Taylor Wallace / Outside Lands If you are coming from anywhere outside of SF, including the East Bay, chances are you will underestimate the temperature drops as you head into Golden Gate Park during our ‘coldest season.’ If you find yourself in festival gear more suitable for warmer climates, a la cut off shorts and sandals, just walk yourself over to the merch table and pick up a scarf or hoodie to get you through the weekend. This keepsake will no doubt be a reminder of the coldest winter you spent that summer in San Francisco.



Go early to explore the Outer Lands Experiences Alive Coverage / Outside Lands From Dolores’ to Wine Lands and Grass Lands, these experiences are a good way to decompress if you need a break from large crowds or volume. In past years, I’ve been blessed with Big Freedia's Bounce and Beignets , Grilled oysters at GastroMagic, and Phoebe Robinson doing stand up at the Barbary. These days, you can witness a legit wedding ceremony at City Hall and new at this year’s Outside Lands is The Mission , which features local and national organizations making an impact through activism and collective action.



Wear your comfiest shoes and thick socks! Sandra Jamaleddine / Outside Lands You will likely get in about 20K+ steps each day walking between the stages, exploring the various ‘lands,’ and of course, dancing! Thick socks will both keep you warm and cushion your feet so you can return for more.



Make friends with your neighbors. Alive Coverage / Outside Lands Inevitably, you will have a much better time if you connect with other folks, swap travel experiences, share space, look out for each other, dance together and bond over your love of the artist you are there to see.

