Golden Thread marks 30 years of art from the Middle East

This interview aired in the March 4, 2026 episode of Crosscurrents.

Women’s History Month has begun and International Women’s Day is this Sunday. Women around the world will be celebrated and celebrating. The UN theme this year is “Rights. Justice. Action. For ALL Women and Girls”

Here in the Bay Area, there is no shortage of events marking the day. One is the annual "What Do the Women Say?" An extravaganza of women’s performance held every year for the past 30 years by Golden Thread Productions that features Middle Eastern and North African artists.

They’re marking their 30th year with a show that has music, song, poetry and plays- and dedicating it to the women of Iran. To learn more about the event, Hana Baba, host of KALW's Crosscurrents, talked to their brand new artistic director Nabra Nelson, who is a playwright herself.

