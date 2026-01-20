Here are 7 San Francisco Music Week 2026 events we’re looking forward to

For decades, San Francisco has been home to a vibrant music and arts community. To celebrate the city’s rich music culture, SF Music Week returns from February 23rd through March 1st. The event celebrates the artists, venues, and communities that have shaped the sound of San Francisco for generations, while also asking a timely question: where is San Francisco’s sound headed next?

The collaborative initiative between SF Live, Noise Pop, and the San Francisco Office of Economic and Workforce Development (OEWD) features an array of panels, venue tours, live music performances, workshops, and community events taking place across the city. It will also include an Industry Summit and an Artist Development Day bringing together musicians, creatives, and music professionals.

Whether you're a music lover or someone who wants to help shape the industry, there’s something for everyone. Here are a few of the panels and events we’re excited for this year:

Bay Area Sounds: The State of Independent Radio

Those who have followed KALW know that non-commercial radio faces several challenges with public media losing federal funding. This panel brings together leaders from independent radio to explore how stations are evolving in a rapidly shifting media landscape, while also highlighting the unique way non-commercial radio keeps communities connected to its local music and culture. White Crates co-founder, Elliot Engel, will moderate the discussion and KALW Music’s own Tshego Letsoalo joins the conversation as one of the handful of panelists.

When: Friday, February 27 (As a part of SF Music’s Week Industry Summit)

Where: Swedish American Music Hall

Tickets: https://sf-music-week.squarespace.com/industry-summit

Saving Space for San Francisco’s Creative Class

With the cost of living skyrocketing in San Francisco, artists and cultural workers have been questioning the survival of their craft in a rapidly shifting creative ecosystem. But what if they didn’t have to? Bringing together leaders from government, real estate development, artist advocacy, and the creative industries, this panel will discuss the challenges artists face today and the potential strategies to help creative communities thrive in San Francisco and the Bay. KALW’s Executive Director, James Kass will be one of the panelists.

When: Wednesday, February 25, 6 p.m. - 7 p.m.

Where: Manny’s

Tickets: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/saving-space-for-san-franciscos-creative-class-tickets-1980134685147?aff=oddtdtcreator



Amplifying Change - Using Music to Power Social Impact

While the music industry often prioritizes trends, metrics, and safe formulas, true art thrives on risk, challenging norms, and giving voice to truths that don’t always fit the algorithm. This panel will feature a conversation with members of the emerging artist collective Oakland Rising, August Lee Stevens, B Deveaux, and Naima. They’ll discuss their decision to perform at the Kennedy Center in Spring 2025, the songs they chose, and the impact they hoped to make.

When: Saturday, February 28

Where: Public Works (As a part of SF Music Week’s Artist Development Day)

Tickets: https://sf-music-week.squarespace.com/artist-development-day

Music Production Pop-Up Lab

SF Music Conference is hosting a free and hands-on music production lab. In collaboration with legendary brands Novation, Sequential, Focusrite, and ADAM Audio, the workshop will focus on modern music creation, blending production, performance, and sound design–perfect for aspiring producers, amateur sound engineers, or songwriters looking to produce their own music.

When: Monday, February 23, 4 p.m. - 8 p.m.

Where: Fault Radio

Tickets: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/music-production-pop-up-lab-tickets-1980679130598?aff=oddtdtcreator

50 Years of SF Punk: Celebration at the Historic Mabuhay Gardens and On Broadway

Co-Presented with Radio Valencia, The Mabuhay Gardens (aka The Fab Mab) is celebrating 50 years of punk in San Francisco. Once a mandatory stop on the tours for noted punk and new wave bands–from Dead Kennedys to Blondie–the legendary venue is re-opening its doors to usher in a new era of punk. This event merges past and present, featuring a panel discussion with punk pioneers in the afternoon. The evening will commence with a live show at On Broadway, bringing together punk legends and new bands to play on one stage.

When: Saturday, February 28, 2026,3 p.m. - Sunday, March 1, 2026, 10 a.m.

Where: Mabuhay Gardens & On Broadway

Tickets: TBA

SF SOUNDS Live Recording Experience

SF SOUNDS is a concert experience that blends performance, storytelling, and connection. For two nights, SF SOUNDS collaborates with La Fauna Music to curate a live recorded concert experience that brings audiences closer to artists and offers the performers hi-fidelity documentation of their performances. Friday night will feature afrobeats artist, Tantum, with support from Ajala. Saturday night brings Oakland’s MeloDious, a trio that blends a soulful mix of gospel, jazz, and R&B.

When: Friday, February 27 and Saturday, February 28, 5 p.m. - 10 p.m.

Where: Ruth Williams Opera House

Tickets: https://www.eventbrite.com/o/ruth-williams-opera-house-la-fauna-music-115285511861

San Francisco War Memorial & Performing Arts Center Tour

Whether you’ve been able to catch a performance within its walls or stood outside and marveled at its architecture, The San Francisco War Memorial and Performing Arts Center has a regal presence that’s hard to miss. But have you ever been interested in what’s going on behind the scenes? The historic venue is opening its doors for tours to the public and will include inside looks at the Herbst Theatre, the War Memorial, Davies Symphony Hall, and more!