© 2022 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
KALW Public Media / 91.7 FM Bay Area
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Bay Area News Headlines

KALW | By Sunni Khalid
Published July 8, 2022 at 9:04 AM PDT
NEWS.Newscast_Yellow-v3.png

Mayor London Breed has named former prosecutor Brooke Jenkins to succeed Chesa Boudin as San Francisco's new district attorney / The State of California Wednesday approved $30 million to be distributed to organizations that provide services to victims of hate against members of the Asian and Pacific Islander communities / BART's stock of Clipper cards is running low due to supply chain issues / Cities from Fresno all the way to the Oregon border have been ordered to stop pumping from the Sacramento/San Joaquin Delta watershed

Tags

Bay Area Headlines
Sunni Khalid
See stories by Sunni Khalid