Bay Area News Headlines

Mayor London Breed has named former prosecutor Brooke Jenkins to succeed Chesa Boudin as San Francisco's new district attorney / The State of California Wednesday approved $30 million to be distributed to organizations that provide services to victims of hate against members of the Asian and Pacific Islander communities / BART's stock of Clipper cards is running low due to supply chain issues / Cities from Fresno all the way to the Oregon border have been ordered to stop pumping from the Sacramento/San Joaquin Delta watershed