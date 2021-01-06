© 2021
80th-logo-evolution-header-black_1600.png
1941 - 2021 /// Support the next 80 years.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
NPR News

D.C. Mayor Issues 6 P.M. Curfew As Trump Supporters Breach Capitol

By Barbara Sprunt
Published January 6, 2021 at 12:17 PM PST
Protesters supporting President Trump break into the Capitol on Wednesday. D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser has ordered a citywide curfew starting at 6 p.m. Wednesday.
Protesters supporting President Trump break into the Capitol on Wednesday. D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser has ordered a citywide curfew starting at 6 p.m. Wednesday.

As pro-Trump extremists clash with police and breach the U.S. Capitol, Washington, D.C., Mayor Muriel Bowser has ordered a citywide curfew starting at 6 p.m. Wednesday.

"During the hours of the curfew, no person, other than persons designated by the Mayor, shall walk, bike, run, loiter, stand, or motor by car or other mode of transport upon any street, alley, park, or other public place within the District," her statement reads.

The curfew will last until 6 a.m. on Thursday.

It does not apply to essential workers, including media with outlet-issued credentials.

The curfew comes after thousands of Trump's supporters and far-right rioters stormed the Capitol, prompting the House and Senate to swiftly go into recess as Capitol Police locked down the building.

Their action was in response to a joint session being held in Congress to ratify President-elect Joe Biden's Electoral College win over Trump. Various Republican lawmakers are objecting to the Electoral College results.

Trump addressed his supporters on Wednesday. After his speech, many of his supporters pushed past barriers erected on the U.S. Capitol, yelling, "Whose Capitol? Our Capitol," as NPR's Hannah Allam reports.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

NPR News
Barbara Sprunt
Barbara Sprunt is a producer on NPR's Washington desk, where she reports and produces breaking news and feature political content. She formerly produced the NPR Politics Podcast and got her start in radio at as an intern on NPR's Weekend All Things Considered and Tell Me More with Michel Martin. She is an alumnus of the Paul Miller Reporting Fellowship at the National Press Foundation. She is a graduate of American University in Washington, D.C., and a Pennsylvania native.
See stories by Barbara Sprunt