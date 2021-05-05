The Spiritual Edge Radio Stories

The Spiritual Edge is a multimedia and podcast project from KALW Public Radio exploring the shifting, dynamic nature of the religion and spirituality. We offer stories of people and communities who balance a commitment to long-held beliefs with an active modern life. Often an emotional subject, the lens of religion offers profound insight into the world’s cultures. It plays a role in many of the world’s conflicts, art, health and the way all humans search for meaning.The Spiritual Edge began as a radio series on KALW in 2014 and is now a podcast. This page offers an archive of our radio stories.VisitSeason 1 of the podcast is Sacred Steps. We'll take you around the world to meet some remarkable people who lean on their values and faith as they challenge the status quo. Episodes drop Sundays, starting May 23, 2021.Go here to subscribe toFor more information visit the project's website at