Survey shows homelessness decreasing in Contra Costa County

Homelessness in Contra Costa County showed some dramatic improvement earlier this year.

According to the county’s point-in-time count on January 30, homelessness decreased by 26 percent between 2024 and 2025.

The point-in-time count numbers are based on how many people are homeless on one given night.

Overall, the county found about 2,100 people experiencing homelessness. That’s about 700 fewer than the previous year.

About 60 percent of those were unsheltered.

Most of Contra Costa's homeless population are between the ages 25 to 54, with about a quarter aged 55 and older. Less than 10 percent were under 18.

Sixty-three percent said police or city workers forced them to move. Just over half said they were offered services when forced to move.

Homeless deaths in Contra Costa County fell from 113 in 2023 to 76 in 2024.