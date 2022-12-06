Uncuffed Presents: Becoming Muslim

.Convicted of first-degree murder and sent to Folsom State Prison, Wendell El-Amin James gravitated towards the Muslim prisoners out of a need for protection. But ultimately his conversion restructured his life to one of education and purpose. Wendell's experience closely resembles many in prison, and on this week's episode of Uncuffed, we present his story from our friends at the KALW podcast, The Spiritual Edge.

This story is part of The Spiritual Edge’s series “Becoming Muslim,” about Americans who choose Islam. Support for the series comes from The Templeton Religion Trust. You can find out more about that series and The Spiritual Edge on their website, SpiritualEdge.org.

