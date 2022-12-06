© 2022 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
Uncuffed

Uncuffed Presents: Becoming Muslim

Published December 6, 2022 at 6:00 AM PST
Ways To Subscribe

.Convicted of first-degree murder and sent to Folsom State Prison, Wendell El-Amin James gravitated towards the Muslim prisoners out of a need for protection. But ultimately his conversion restructured his life to one of education and purpose. Wendell's experience closely resembles many in prison, and on this week's episode of Uncuffed, we present his story from our friends at the KALW podcast, The Spiritual Edge.

This story is part of The Spiritual Edge’s series “Becoming Muslim,” about Americans who choose Islam. Support for the series comes from The Templeton Religion Trust. You can find out more about that series and The Spiritual Edge on their website, SpiritualEdge.org.

Uncuffed
Uncuffed
Stories from inside California prisons
Hana Baba
Hana Baba is host of Crosscurrents, KALW's weeknight newsmagazine that broadcasts on KALW Public Radio in the San Francisco Bay Area.
Tommy "Shakur" Ross
Thomas "Shakur" Ross is a producer of KALW's Uncuffed, presenting stories that show the humanity of incarcerated people.
