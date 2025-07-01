Glitch in Clipper Card system gives free rides for Bay Area morning commuters

Bay Area commuters received an unexpected gift this morning as an outage in the Clipper Card system gave them free rides on trains, buses and ferries.

The computer glitch happened the same day that fare increases on AC Transit, Caltrains, MUNI and other public transportation systems were due to go into effect.

The Bay Area Clipper’s social media account on X posted the news this morning around seven o’clock of the outage. Signs were posted in BART stations.

The Clipper system was back in operation by noon.The Clipper Card system is managed by the Metropolitan Transit Commission, or the MTC, which manages public transit in the nine-county Bay Area.

KALW reached out to the MTC and BART for comment. There was no announcement about what caused this morning’s Clipper Card glitch.

