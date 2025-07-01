© 2025 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
California budget cuts $78m in funding for mental health helplines

By Rose Aguilar,
Nina Kissinger
Published July 1, 2025 at 8:14 AM PDT

On this edition of Your Call, we discuss the future of the California Warm Line and the California Parent & Youth Helpline after state lawmakers approved a budget that eliminates $78 million in funding for mental health phone lines.

This drastic funding cuts will not only devastate these organizations, but also leave tens of millions of people across the state without these essential free helplines.

How will this affect the care these organizations provide and what will this mean for the future of free helplines in California?

Guests:

Mark Salazar, executive director of the Mental Health Association of San Francisco, which runs the Warm Line

Dr. Lisa Pion-Berlin, CEO of Parents Anonymous, which oversees the California Parent & Youth Helpline

Elizabeth Harris, Faculty Associate at Arizona State University and lead author of a study assessing the California Parent & Youth Helpline's effectiveness

Antonia Rios and her son Ricky, beneficiaries of the Parent & Youth Helpline

Anthony, beneficiary of the Warm Line

Resources:

The Guardian: California leaders approve budget to close $12bn deficit in blow to progressive causes

CalMatters: CA mental health phone line faces steep budget cuts

San Francisco Examiner: Free SF-run mental health phone line faces uncertain future

Journal of Technology in Human Services: Using Machine Learning Technology to Measure Changes in Emotional State During Helpline Calls

NPR: Trump administration cuts specialized suicide prevention service for LGBTQ+ youth

Rose Aguilar
Rose Aguilar has been the host of Your Call since 2006. She became a regular media roundtable guest in 2001. In 2019, the San Francisco Press Club named Your Call the best public affairs program. In 2017, The Nation named it the most valuable local radio show.
Nina Kissinger
Nina Kissinger is a producer on KALW's daily call-in program, Your Call.
