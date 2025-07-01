Oakland Unified School District emerges from state oversight

The Oakland Unified School District regained complete local control from the state of California yesterday (Tuesday) but the district still faces an estimated $30 million deficit and larger projected shortages in the coming years.

OUSD went under state control in 2003 after reaching fiscal insolvency and taking an emergency 100 million dollar loan from the state – the largest school bailout in California history.

The district spent the next six years governed by state-appointed administrators instead of school board-appointed superintendents.

In 2009, the district was allowed to appoint superintendents but remained under state fiscal oversight until the final payments on the loan were made this year.

Despite the win for home rule, the district is projected to operate under a 30 million deficit this year, which will cut into its 57 million dollars in reserves that were already depleted by 60 million dollars in deficit spending this year.

