© 2025 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
91.7 FM Bay Area
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Your Call

The Authoritarian Playbook: Hungarians warn those living under Trump

By Rose Aguilar,
Johanna Miyaki
Published November 12, 2025 at 8:00 AM PST

On this edition of Your Call's Authoritarian Playbook series, we're discussing how Hungary, once a thriving democracy, became what experts call an “electoral autocracy.”

Since 2010, Viktor Orban and his Fidesz party have consolidated power, dismantled checks and balances, and taken control of universities, civil society, and the media. Pro-Orban groups now control 80 percent of the country’s media, according to Reporters Without Borders. On Friday, Donald Trump met with Orban, a close ally, at the White House.

What can we learn from Hungarians about resisting authoritarianism and what's to come?

Guests: 

Dr. Gábor Scheiring, Assistant Professor of Comparative Politics at Georgetown University Qatar, former Green Party member of the Hungarian Parliament, and author of The Retreat of Liberal Democracy  Authoritarian Capitalism and the Accumulative State in Hungary

András Pethő, Hungarian journalist and co-founder and director of Direkt36, an investigative reporting center in Hungary

Resources:

Politico Gábor Scheiring: I Watched Orbán Destroy Hungary’s Democracy. Here’s My Advice for the Trump Era

The Conversation by Gábor Scheiring: I watched Hungary’s democracy dissolve into authoritarianism as a member of parliament − and I see troubling parallels in Trumpism and its appeal to workers

The Atlantic by András Pethő: Trump’s Attempts to Muzzle the Press Look Familiar

Columbia Journalism Review: A Warning from a Hungarian Journalist: ‘Brace Yourself for the Worst’

International Consortium of Investigative Journalists: Journalist Andras Petho on fighting Hungary’s powerful ‘propaganda machine’

MSNBC: What Trump learned from Hungary

NBC: Trump boosts Hungary's far-right Orbán with Russian energy sanctions carveout

Tags
Your Call The Authoritarian Playbook
Rose Aguilar
Rose Aguilar has been the host of Your Call since 2006. She became a regular media roundtable guest in 2001. In 2019, the San Francisco Press Club named Your Call the best public affairs program. In 2017, The Nation named it the most valuable local radio show.
See stories by Rose Aguilar
Johanna Miyaki
Johanna is a producer, and supports KALW's community engagement activities, and is a proud KALW Audio Academy Alum.
See stories by Johanna Miyaki