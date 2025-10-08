© 2025 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
Your Call

The Authoritarian Playbook: Raoul Peck discusses Orwell 2+2=5

By Rose Aguilar,
Johanna Miyaki
Published October 8, 2025 at 9:07 AM PDT
Neon

On this edition of Your Call, we continue our series, The Authoritarian Playbook, with Raoul Peck, the acclaimed Haitian filmmaker and director who made I Am Not Your Negro, the award winning documentary about James Baldwin.

His new documentary, Orwell, 2+2=5, examines how George Orwell's novels 1984 and Animal Farm "foretold a chilling, all-too-believable authoritarian future." It also explores how authoritarians come to power.

Orwell 2+2=5 opens in select theaters on October 10, including the Roxie Theater in San Francisco.

Guest:

Raoul Peck, acclaimed Haitian filmmaker, director of several documentaries, including his latest, Orwell: 2+2=5, the acclaimed HBO 4-part documentary series, Exterminate All the Brutes, the award-winning I Am Not Your Negro, The Young Karl Marx, Lumumba: Death of a Prophet and, Haiti, the silence of the dogs, and former Culture Minister in Haiti in the 1990s

Resources:

The Los Angeles Times: Raoul Peck grew up under dictatorship. His new film on Orwell warns us what comes next

The New York Times: Trump's Lies

Tags
Your Call The Authoritarian Playbook
Rose Aguilar
Rose Aguilar has been the host of Your Call since 2006. She became a regular media roundtable guest in 2001. In 2019, the San Francisco Press Club named Your Call the best public affairs program. In 2017, The Nation named it the most valuable local radio show.
Johanna Miyaki
Johanna is a producer, and supports KALW's community engagement activities, and is a proud KALW Audio Academy Alum.
