The Authoritarian Playbook: Trump's attacks on climate action

On the this edition of Your Call's series, The Authoritarian Playbook, we're discussing the Trump Administration's continued attacks on climate action and environmental protections.

On his first day in office, Trump ordered federal agencies to begin gutting protections for the climate, clean air and water, and public lands. The Center for Biological Diversity says these actions could lead to irreversible climate catastrophe if they go unchallenged.

Guests:

Dr. Gretchen Goldman, environmental engineer and president and CEO of the Union of Concerned Scientists

Jason Rylander , legal director and senior attorney for the Center for Biological Diversity's Climate Law Institute

